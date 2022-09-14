Dallas police look to public for help identifying man suspected of killing 2

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public for any information they might have about a man accused of shooting and killed two men this past weekend.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Dallas Police Department

On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Park Lane, an unidentified man shot two victims before taking their belongings and fleeing.

One of the victims, Bobby Lockhart, 35, died at the scene of his injuries. The other victim, Sirmiltons Evans, 29, died at the hospital two days later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 671-3630 or by email..

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for a felony offense. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.