Dallas police investigating shooting at Hair World Salon
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating after three people were shot at a hair salon in Northwest Dallas.
Police said their injuries weren't fatal.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane just west of I-35.
No official word on what happened but multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
Crime scene detectives were also called to the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.