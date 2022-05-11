Watch CBS News
Crime

Dallas police investigating shooting at Hair World Salon

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating after three people were shot at a hair salon in Northwest Dallas.

Police said their injuries weren't fatal. 

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane just west of I-35.

No official word on what happened but multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.

Crime scene detectives were also called to the scene.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 3:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

