Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 4th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 4th, 2022 02:56

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.

At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.

Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. 

Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 9:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.