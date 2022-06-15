Watch CBS News
Dallas police ask for help identifying owner of vehicle allegedly used in theft

By Alex Keller

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a theft case.

catalytic-theft-1.jpg
On May 1, 2022 at about 1:30 p.m., the owner of a gray van seen in images captured by surveillance video allegedly cut catalytic converters from a vehicle located in the 10100 block of Lake June Road.

catalytic-theft-2.jpg
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

