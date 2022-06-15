Dallas police ask for help identifying owner of vehicle allegedly used in theft

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a theft case.

On May 1, 2022 at about 1:30 p.m., the owner of a gray van seen in images captured by surveillance video allegedly cut catalytic converters from a vehicle located in the 10100 block of Lake June Road.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.