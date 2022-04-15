Watch CBS News

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month.

At approximately 2 a.m. March 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray, 20, shot at the location.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

In a newly released video, the individuals in question are seen in what appears to be a black SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals, or their clothing or jewelry is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 

