Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.
At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road.
When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.
This investigation is ongoing.
