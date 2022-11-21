Watch CBS News
Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.

At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. 

When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.  

This investigation is ongoing.

