Dallas Police Department searching for woman who abandoned dog

DALLAS (CBSDFW) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who abandoned a brown and white Pitbull-type puppy.

Dallas Police Department

The puppy was left in a crate at the dog park at 4800 Grammercy Oaks Drive. The dog was taken into protective custody and is receiving all necessary care.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or the offense to please contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214.671.0115.