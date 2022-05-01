Watch CBS News

Dallas Police looking for critical missing Ruben Lee Jamerson

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are asking the public for help locating a critical missing person.

Ruben Lee Jamerson, 97, was last seen on April 30, 2022 at about 6:45 a.m. on foot in the 2300 block of Sutter Street in Dallas. 

ruben-lee-jamerson.jpg
Critical missing person Ruben Lee Jamerson, 97. Dallas

Jamerson is described as a Black man who has white hair, brown eyes, stands about 5'10" tall, and weighs about 119 lbs. Police said he could be confused in need of assistance.  

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue pants, and black tennis shoes with white socks.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.  Please reference case number 075930-2022. 

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

