Dallas Police Chief Eddie García calls Hair World Salon shooting possible hate crime

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie García says the suspect wanted for a shooting at a hair salon may be responsible for other violent crimes in the mostly Korean American community. He also said the salon shooting is a possible hate crime.

Three Korean women were injured on May 11 when a suspect opened fire at Hair World Salon at 2216 Royal Lane.

On Thursday, May 12, García said he didn't think the shooting, which happened in an area of Northwest Dallas called the Asian Trade District, was a hate crime. A day later though, he had changed his mind. But he didn't share with reporters why.

"This could be hate motivated. We need to, as in any other instance where we feel any part of our community is being attacked for a reason of hate, we are going to take an abundance of caution. Hate has no place here. The minute we see that, we are going to do what we need to do," said García.

The suspect matches the description of the person wanted in an April 2 drive-by shooting in the same retail center where the Hair World Salon is located.

He also matches the description of the suspect in a May 10 drive by shooting at a business near 4849 Sunnyvale Street owned by Asian people.

Garcia said they department is working with community leaders and anti-hate groups to take steps to protect the Asian American community.

Several federal agencies will assist the police department with the investigation.