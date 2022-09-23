Watch CBS News
Dallas police bust sex trafficking ring out of Plano rental home

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police busted a sex trafficking ring out of a short-term rental home in Plano Thursday. 

Police said they first received information on the ring in July 2022, and further investigation led detectives to a home located on the 2900 block of Las Palmas Lane in Plano.

On Sept. 22, detectives executed a search warrant at the home and shortly determined it was a short-term rental property, police said.

During their operation, police arrested Brandy Cliff, 41, for aggravated promotion of prostitution, and Madison Hatcher, 22, on a warrant for assault out of Hays County. Police said several other individuals present at the home were also questioned and released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

