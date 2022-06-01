Dallas police asking for public's help finding critical missing person
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking the public's help in locating Shirley Brakefield. Brakefield may be confused and in need of assistance.
Brakefield is a grey-haired, blue-eyed, 71-year-old white female. Brakefield is approximately 5'2".
Brakefield was last seen in the 5600 block of Live Oak Street in Dallas at 3 p.m. on May 31, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red shoes, according to police. Brakefield left the area in a grey Nissan Versa with the Arkansas license plate 534ZYR.
Those with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case number 097434-2022.
