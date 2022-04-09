Watch CBS News

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case 00:27

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the murder case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Karl Arthur Hollins Jr.
Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. Dallas Police Department

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 4:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.