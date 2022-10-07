Dallas police ask public for info on woman found dead in woods last year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas police department is asking the public for help with a case involving a woman found dead in the woods last year.

On Feb. 12, 2022, Ashley Moore, 43, was found dead in the woods in the 8100 block of Clark Road.

Ashley Moore was found dead in February 2021. Police need help finding her killer. Dallas Police Department

Police believe Moore was murdered and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Chaney at (214) 283-4804 or via email.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.