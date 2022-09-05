Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 5
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 5 03:04

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. 

Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.

missing-woman.jpg
Helen Valdez Dallas Police Department

Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. 

Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.