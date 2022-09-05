Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday.

Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.

Helen Valdez Dallas Police Department

Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help.

Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.