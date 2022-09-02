Dallas police ask for help identifying person who shot a child

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public to help them figure out who shot a child last month.

A spokesperson for the department said that on August 10, an unknown suspect driving a red sedan fired a gun near the 13000 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, striking a child.

Police aren't sure who's responsible yet, but know their car was described by witnesses as a red Honda or Toyota Corolla with mismatched hubcaps and rims. They also said the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zacharie Perez at (214) 671-4249 or via email.