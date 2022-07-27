Dallas police arrest registered sex offender for child pornography

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A registered sex offender was arrested by Dallas police on charges related to child pornography.

Gareth Nelson, 37, was arrested when detectives with the department executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Nelson, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for promoting child pornography following a month-long investigation.

Gareth Nelson was arrested for possessing child pornography. Dallas County Jail

Police said that Nelson admitted collecting and distributing child pornography online and to communicating inappropriately with people he believed were underage girls online.

Nelson allegedly sought images of underage girls and engaged in inappropriate conversations. He was also charged with a parole violation.

Nelson is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say Nelson could face further charges.