Dallas police arrest Manuel Tellez in connection to fatal stabbing, burning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Manuel Tellez, 45, of Grand Prairie, on April 7 in connection to the fatal stabbing of Anthony Moreno, 52.

Moreno's charred remains were found the morning of April 3 in an alley behind 1330 Kings Highway.

Investigators said Tellez stabbed Moreno multiple times, killing him. Then, Tellez left the scene, changed clothing, and returned to where he poured gasoline on Moreno, and lit his body on fire.

Described as an art vendor and "family man, who loved his family wholeheartedly," Moreno is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and six grandchildren.

A GoFundMe set up in his honor said he was "a great man who always put his family first; always trying to help his family not only financially but emotionally, spiritually, and mentally."

Tellez was taken into custody by Southwest CRT and Deployment. He was transported to Dallas Police Department headquarters where he was later interviewed.

He's currently at the Dallas County Jail facing a murder charge.