Dallas police arrest 2 in connection with deadly concert shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More than a month after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in south Dallas police have made two arrests.

On May 11 Dallas police took Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens into custody and charged them with felony deadly conduct. Dallas police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF in arresting Calhoun, 25, and Givens, 26.

Mugshot of Dallas concert shooting suspect Astonial Calhoun. Dallas Police Department

It was during the early morning hours of April 2 when the shooting happened at a trail ride and concert in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in Dallas.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows a fight broke out at some point during the event and that is when Calhoun and Givens both opened fire, shooting into the crowd.

When the dust cleared Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. The 26-year-old died at the scene. More than a dozen others, ranging in age from 13 to 29, were injured.

It was later learned that the organizers for the event did not have a permit from the city to host a concert.

Mugshot of Dallas concert shooting suspect Devojiea Givens. Dallas Police Department

After their arrest, both Givens and Calhoun were taken to the Dallas County Jail. Their bond has not been set.

Police say that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and that they are still working to identify other suspects who fired weapons, and were involved in the fight leading up to the shooting.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone who has, or knows someone who has, video or pictures from the scene on the night of the shooting to please upload them to the following link.