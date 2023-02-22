Dallas police: 61-year-old arrested for hitting, killing man with his car after an argument
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he hit and killed another man with his car following an argument, Dallas police said.
Around 2:42 p.m. Feb. 21, police responded to a pedestrian struck call in the 400 block of N. Moore Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street who had been struck by a car that was still at the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not been released at this time.
During their investigation, police determined the victim was arguing with another man when 61-year-old Emmanual Green got into his car and hit him.
Green was shortly taken into police custody and charged with murder.
