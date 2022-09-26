Watch CBS News
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant field

By Annie Gimbel

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. 

It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found him in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. 

His mother told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."

She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

