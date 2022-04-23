Watch CBS News

Dallas parade celebrates James Madison HS after basketball state title win

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.

They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.

This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.

This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.

It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.

