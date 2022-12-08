Dallas nonprofit partners with local businesses to train about LGBTQ inclusivity, safety

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A local nonprofit that advocates for safe nightlife says businesses have been reaching out about LGBTQ inclusivity and safety.

24HourDallas has partnered with other local organizations, the City of Dallas and Dallas Police Department to host a training on this topic at Sue Ellen's.

"We work in a business where we're dealing with a lot of people," Dallas Comedy Club employee Claire Daigle said. "Dallas is a very diverse city and we just want everyone who steps in our club to have a good time."

Daigle said this of course includes the LGBTQ community which is why she's attending the "Inclusivity at Night" training.

"We want to make sure that people not only know about these opportunities and these venues, but they also feel safe when they go to these venues and know that they're included," 24HourDallas' Reuben Lael said.

Dallas Hope Charities gave an overview of LGBTQ identities, gender-inclusive practices and other ways to support LGBTQ employees.

As DPD's LGBTQ liaison officer, Megan Sykes is offering an additional resource for businesses through the department's Safe Place program which was started in Dallas last year.

"This program is basically to safeguard people from violence," she said.

All businesses have to do is make two commitments:

If a victim of any crime, especially a hate crime enters, call 911 Allow the victim to stay until police arrive

If they agree, they can put the Safe Place sticker on their window.

"It'll let people know that if they're plotting for hate and they want to come to our city that we're not going to stand for it," Sykes said.

So far, more than 130 Dallas businesses have signed up for the Safe Place program.

"We are designated as a Safe Place," Daigle said. "If there's anything we can do to make more people comfortable in their own skin when they come to Dallas Comedy Club, then that's our goal."

DPD is planning to visit more neighborhoods soon to continue to increase that number.