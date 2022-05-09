Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thinks 2 NFL teams better than 1

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Is North Texas big enough to support two pro football teams? Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thinks so.

"I believe that Dallas is an area of this country that is the capital for football," he said. "The demand for football here is greater than any other place. When you combine that with the fact that we're going to be the third largest metro area in the country very soon, it makes a really strong case for why the NFL should be looking at Dallas."

Johnson believes a second team would thrive in the city, without taking away from the Dallas Cowboys. If New York and Los Angeles can support two NFL teams, he says Dallas certainly can.

Johnson did make it clear though that any team that uses Dallas in its name will have to play inside the city limits. The Dallas Cowboys haven't played in Dallas in decades.

The mayor says an expansion team would generate all kinds of economic activity and cement Dallas as the sports capital of the United States.

"It would be basically negligence for them not to have Dallas on their list of places to consider," said Johnson. "I would make a very strong case for it being a transformative opportunity for the southern part of our city, for that team to be based in the city of Dallas and play its games here, and practice here, and be engaged in our community here."

Johnson suggested either renovating the Cotton Bowl or building a new facility in the southern part of the city for a new team.

He says he hasn't heard from anyone in the Cowboys organization but would be happy to talk to Jones about the possibility.

CBS 11 News did reach out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment but has not received a response.

The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. https://t.co/ikG0oeZq4T — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 5, 2022