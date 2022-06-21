Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tests positive for COVID second time in 8 months

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tested positive for COVID Tuesday morning. This is the second time Johnson has had COVID, last testing positive on Oct. 26, 2021.

A press release from his office said that he is fully vaccinated, has his booster shot and is currently experiencing only "very mild cold-like symptoms."

The mayor took an at-home test when he found out a person he had close contact with tested positive Tuesday morning.

"I also want to once again take this opportunity to encourage our residents to get a vaccine, a booster shot, and a second booster if and when they are eligible to do so," Johnson said. "While our lives are largely back to normal, the virus is still with us. Know your risk factors, take appropriate precautions, and be kind to others who may be vulnerable to COVID-19."

The mayor said he is working in isolation and will return to Dallas City Hall as soon as he is medically cleared to do so.