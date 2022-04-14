Dallas Mavs prep for game one with possibility of no Luka Doncic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Communication is one of the key messages Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd is conveying to the team ahead of game one of round one of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz.

"We talk in the morning before film," Kidd said after Thursday's practice. "We've asked if there's any questions, any concerns - everybody has been good and no one's had questions yet."

A big question that remains for the team is whether all-star guard Luka Doncic will play. The all-star guard suffered a left calf strain in Sunday's regular season finale. He didn't practice Thursday, but Kidd said he was in good spirits.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is attended to in the 2nd half against the San Antonio Spurs on April 10, 2022 in Dallas. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

"Injuries happen," Kidd said. "With him, it doesn't guarantee us to win the game, but we all understand that it gives us a good chance. We've also played without him and found ways to win."

Team officials have said there's no timetable for his return.

If Doncic doesn't play in game one, the team will turn to Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson to take the All-star guard's place. Dinwiddie averaged 13.7 points per game during the regular season with a 41.6 field goal percentage. Brunson had similar numbers gathering 16.3 points per game and a 50.2 field goal percentage.

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Dallas Mavericks might be the one to step up in the possible absence of Luka Doncic if he's ruled out due to injury in game one. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dallas gets home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011. Kidd said it's an important advantage, especially if it comes down to game seven as that would take place in Dallas, but the team is taking it one game at a time.

"Right now, we're just we're just focused on on protecting home and having game one. That's all we can think about. We can't think about game two yet."

On the subject of preparation, Kidd said he's okay with the extra couple days between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs to prepare, but also noted the excitement he's seen from the team to begin post-season play.

"I think we're tired of going against one another. I think our scout team is getting tired too," he joked.

The Mavs and Jazz tied their regular season matchups getting two wins apiece. The latest matchup was on March 27 with Dallas getting the 114-100 victory.

Tip-off for game one between the fourth-seeded Mavs and fifth-seeded Jazz is set for Saturday at noon at American Airlines Center.