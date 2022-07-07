Dallas Mavericks sign Theo Pinson and Jaden Hardy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday the team has signed Guard/Forward Theo Pinson and second-round pick Jaden Hardy. Terms of both deals were not disclosed.

Pinson joined the club midway through the 2021-2022 season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game in the 19 games he played.

Pinson originally signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Mavericks under the COVID-related hardship allowance on Dec. 20, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. Pinson then signed with the club on Jan. 1.

The Mavericks acquired the draft rights to Hardy, the No. 37 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for 2024 and 2028 second-round picks.

Hardy was with the NBA G League Ignite during the 2021-2022 season, averaging a team-high 19.8 points with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 24 games. Hardy will start with the Mavericks Las Vegas summer league team this summer.

Hardy was formerly a Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year and Las Vegas Review-Journal Boys Athlete of the Year.

During free agency, former Maverick Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks. The Villanova alum reportedly signed a four-year, $104 million deal.

The Mavericks also agreed to trade Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown in addition to their No. 26 2022 draft pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Christan Wood in the 2022 NBA Draft.