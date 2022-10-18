Dallas Mavericks season preview

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build off their 2021-22 campaign where they made it to the Western Conference Finals. The logical next step, of course, would be an appearance in the NBA Finals.

The team begins the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a matchup against the team they beat in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of that game, here are a few of the big topics surrounding the team.

Luka for MVP?

Luka Doncic didn't take too long of a break following the Maverick's loss in the Western Conference Finals. He kept busy playing with Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022, leading his country to the quarterfinals before losing to Poland. Doncic says he feels in great shape coming into his fifth season with the Mavericks.

"We're trying to win the championship," Doncic said. "That's the only goal we have and that's what we're going to work for."

According to the NBA's annual General Manager survey, 48% believe Doncic will win MVP. The next closest player was the Bucks big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 34%. In the same survey, Doncic was considered second best point guard and shooting guard in the NBA.

"Hopefully one day I can win it," he said.

Playing without Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will be in a New York Knicks uniform this season after signing with the team as a free agent. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. That's the analytical hole the team will look to fill with the departure of Jalen Brunson. Despite the pleas from most Mavericks fans, the 26-year-old point guard signed a 4-year, $104M deal with the New York Knicks. Spencer Dinwiddie will have a starting role with the team with Brunson gone. However, Dinwiddie doesn't see himself 'filling' Brunson's shoes.

"Volume goes up, but mentality doesn't necessarily change," he said.

Dinwiddie mentioned Tim Hardaway Jr. as a player that could help replace the offensive production while the offseason acquisitions of JaVale McGee and Christian Wood should help on the defensive side. Hardaway Jr. is coming back from a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines for the second-half of last season and the playoffs.

Frank Ntilikina and rookie Jaden Hardy are two other players that could step up in the guard position. Ntilikina tallied 4.1 points and 1.2 assists per game last season. Hardy was selected 37th overall by the Sacramento Kings, but traded to Dallas for two future second-round picks.

Head Coach Jason Kidd said he's aiming to have Doncic, McGee, and Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, but is also willing to experiment with different player combinations to get them comfortable playing with each other.

Brunson returns to American Airlines Center in a Knicks uniform on Dec. 27.

New Mavericks

As mentioned, the Mavericks got 'bigger' this offseason with the additions of JaVale McGee and Christian Wood. McGee, 34, signed a 3-year, $20.1M deal with Dallas in June. McGee brings a veteran presence having played with six different teams during his 14 years in the league so far. Most recently, the 7-foot center played with Phoenix, averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 74 regular season games.

JaVale McGee answers questions during Mavericks Media day. Dallas Mavericks

"Seeing seven straight games of Luka definitely helped with the decision knowing that he's a player who gets everybody involved," McGee said when deciding where to sign this offseason.

Christian Wood says he's excited for the opportunity to play for a winning team following stints with a number of other NBA teams including the Houston Rockets. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas traded their 26th overall pick in the 2022 draft and four other players to the Houston Rockets in return for the 27-year-old Wood. He averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 68 games with the Rockets last year.

"It's a huge opportunity for me," Wood said during Mavericks media day in September. "I have an opportunity to prove to myself that I can do well on a winning team."

On Oct. 18, the team signed free agent guard Facundo Campazzo. The 31-year-old played two seasons with the Denver nuggets averaging 5.6 points and 3.4 assists in those seasons.

Hot Ticket

Mavericks fans are eager to see their team in-person this year. According to StubHub, the team is in the ninth most 'in demand' team based on ticket sales. Their Christmas Day matchup at American Airlines Center against the Los Angeles Lakers is the sixth most 'in demand' game of all regular season games.

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks to unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue on Christmas Day

The Mavericks first home game this season is on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies.