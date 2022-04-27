Dallas man pleads guilty to running extensive human trafficking operation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On April 27, 2022, a Dallas man who called himself "Macknificent" pleaded guilty to running a human trafficking operation that used violence and deceit to coerce victims into commercial sex.

Tremont Blakemore, 42, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion. He was first charged in September 2019.

In plea papers, Blakemore admitted to running a large human trafficking operation. He used threats of brutal violence to force women to engage in commercial sex for his own financial gain.

Blakemore would convince women to travel across the country to engage in commercial sex and posted ads for them on websites like Backpage.com. He demanded that the women turn over all their money to him, and required them to ask permission for personal expenditures.

When his victims disobeyed Blakemore's rules, which included leaving the house without permission and keeping money for themselves, he used violence to coerce them into submission. Victims said Blakemore slapped, punched, choked, kicked, and burned them with cigarettes.

"I'm going to make an example out of someone soon," he wrote in a group text message to victims. "I will not continue to tolerate disrespect that's one of my biggest pet peeves."

Blakemore used the money confiscated from the women to purchase luxury goods in order to appear successful to other potential victims. He flouted his wealth to other traffickers and even touted his success as a pimp.

Blakemore faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Thursday, October 6, 2022.