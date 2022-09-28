Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower.

U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas

Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower.

Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs.

"Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that affects tens of thousands of lives every year," said Eduardo A. Chavez, special agent in charge of DEA Dallas. "Mr. Salinas chose to engage in this illicit activity and now can spend the rest of his life with the consequences of those actions. Lives were saved by keeping these drugs off the street and DEA Dallas will continue to put the health and safety of our North Texas communities first."

The investigation revealed the methamphetamine was imported from Mexico, agents said at Tuesday's hearing. Salinas also had ties to Sureños XIII criminal street gang and the Puro Tango Blast street and prison gang. Both have ties to Mexican drug cartels.

Angel Cabrera, a codefendant of Salinas, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Salinas' other codefendant, Omar Jorge Valle Estrada, pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.