Dallas leaders meet to discuss combatting violence

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's growing concern that large, public gatherings are becoming unsafe in Dallas.

This comes after two deadly mass shootings in just three weeks.

On March 20th, at least 10 people shot outside The Space Dallas in South Dallas. Anthony Wilson, 18, was killed.

Then, just one week later, at least 16 people were shot at an outdoor event in southeast Oak Cliff, including Kealon Gilmore, 26, who died.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

"We must work together to ensure that Dallas is - and I'm underscoring that - is a city to be proud of," Council member Carolyn King Arnold said.

At City Hall today, city leaders, Police Chief Eddie Garcia and community stakeholders came together to discuss the recent streak of violence.

"The Homicide [Unit] men and women are working extremely hard to ensure those individuals are brought to justice," Garcia said. "As a police chief and a police department we then need to look at proactive measures."

Garcia said overall, south Dallas high crime areas are seeing a decline in offenses, but that police must partner with the community to keep it that way.

"I think Chief Garcia is spot on," Antong Lucky said. "The relationship between law-enforcement and the community has to be key, an integral part of how we stop crime."

Lucky is the President of the non-profit Urban Specialists, which is working to foster those bonds.

"One of the things that we do with the chief is... partner with DPD and go into these communities in apartment complexes," he said. "If we can establish that trust, which takes time, then I think police will have extra help in terms of preventing and even solving the crime that we're experiencing."

On Monday, the city's public safety committee will meet. They're expected to discuss further ways to combat gun violence.