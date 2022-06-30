Dallas ISD is requiring students to use clear backpacks only in the upcoming school year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Independent School District announced that starting in the 2022-2023 school year, all elementary, middle and high schoolers are required to use clear backpacks.

DISD said it's for the safety and well-being of students and staff and to ensure that prohibited items are not included in students' belongings.

DISD said it has purchased and will distribute a clear backpack to all students before the start of the school year.

Backpacks that don't meet the criteria will be taken up at school and returned to the students' parent to guardian. The backpacks must be a transparent, non-colored bag, according to DISD.

Students can carry a non-clear pouch in their backpack, no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money and hygiene products.

DISD will advertise the dates and times for backpack pick-up before the start of the school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 15.