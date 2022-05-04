4 men wanted as 'persons of interest' in Darrin Wilson slaying
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are searching for four men as persons of interest in the death of Darrin Wilson, 25.
Wilson died on May 4, six days after he was shot multiple times in a parking lot at 7501 N. Stemmons Freeway.
Detectives said they believed the persons of interest left the location in a dark-colored sedan and a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (214) 671.3584.
