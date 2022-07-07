Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas homicide detectives searching for Deandre Hamilton, 18

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, July 7th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, July 7th, 2022 03:04

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Deandre Hamilton, 18.

mug-1.jpg
Have you seen Deandre Hamilton? Dallas Police Department

Police said on April 4 he fatally shot Salvador Milan, 17, at 2500 Keeler Street. Milan was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.  

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.  

Anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.