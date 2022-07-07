Dallas homicide detectives searching for Deandre Hamilton, 18
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Deandre Hamilton, 18.
Police said on April 4 he fatally shot Salvador Milan, 17, at 2500 Keeler Street. Milan was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.
