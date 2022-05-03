Dallas homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in east Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in east Oak Cliff on May 3.

The victim was found at 3:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vacant house in the 1300 block of E. Waco Avenue.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Homicide Detective Theodore Gross at 214.671.3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.