Watch CBS News
Local

Dallas homicide detectives investigating after juvenile fatally shoots friend

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 16th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 16th, 2022 03:26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives said a juvenile thought a gun he fired was empty when he pulled the trigger, killing another minor on June 15. 

Arriving officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. At first, police said his friend told them the victim shot himself. But investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings at 214.671.3083 or by email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 10:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.