Dallas homicide detectives investigating after juvenile fatally shoots friend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives said a juvenile thought a gun he fired was empty when he pulled the trigger, killing another minor on June 15.

Arriving officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. At first, police said his friend told them the victim shot himself. But investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings at 214.671.3083 or by email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.