Dallas homeowner shoots and kills man who pretended to have weapon, charged at him twice

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was killed on Saturday evening after charging at a homeowner twice while pretending to have a weapon.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call from the 2600 block of Quinto Drive just after 11:00 p.m. on July 30.

Officers determined that before the man was shot, he had been harassing the neighborhood and attempting to break into multiple cars.

The suspect pretended to have a weapon and threatened to kill one homeowner, charging at him twice. The homeowner then shot and killed him.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. His identity will be confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.