Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, September 20th, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, September 20th, 2022 03:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. 

untitled-1.jpg
Do you recognize this vehicle? Call Dallas police if so.  Dallas Police Department

The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.

The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. 

The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.

If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:28 PM

