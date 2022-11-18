Watch CBS News
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building evacuated due to bomb threat

By Alex Keller

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas court building was evacuated on Friday morning due to a possible bomb threat, law enforcement officials said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that on Nov. 18, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., they were informed of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

The building has since been evacuated and the areas surrounding it have been blocked off and secured.

Riverfront and Commerce St. are both currently closed, and the Sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.

