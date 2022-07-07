Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery holds dedication of Chosin Few monument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will host a monument dedication in honor of the Chosin Few, accompanied by a reception immediately following.

The monument, created and organized by Metroplex Military Charitable Trust, honors those who fought and died during the Battle of Chosin, a two-week-long conflict in 1950 during the Korean War.

(Original Caption) 11/15/1950-North Korea- U.S. Marines slog up a mountain road in their advance to the Changin (Chosin) Reservoir, big source of electric power for North Korea. On the hillside may be seen three power transmission towers. This is the type of country made for guerrilla, hit-and-run tactics, where a few machine guns on the ridges could do devestating damage to troops using the lwo road. Bettmann

Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery opened in 2000. Since that time, the cemetery has conducted more than 75,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they pass away before the Veteran.

The Department of Veterans Affairs operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers' lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. More than 5 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA cemeteries.

Fulfilling President Lincoln's call "to care for him who shall have borne the battle," VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in state, territorial and tribal Veterans' cemeteries or interred in private cemeteries.

Click here more information or call 800-535-1117.