Dallas firefighters return to work a year after near death experiences

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a homecoming for two firefighters at Fire Station 25.

Nearly a year ago, three firefighters were severely injured in a terrifying explosion and didn't know if they would make it out alive. Now, two of them are ready to serve this community once again.

On Sep. 29, 2021, Dallas Fire Rescue Captain Christopher Gadomski and DFR engineer Ron Hall were part of a team responding to reports of a gas leak at the Highland Hills apartment complex when the explosion happened.

Four Dallas Fire Rescue members were injured—three with critical injuries.

On Tuesday, two of them returned to their station.

"Back to work, ready to do it," said Gadomski, "From the injuries that I sustained, it's pretty incredible that I'm able to be here today standing and walking and moving."

"My body looked like it had been through a warzone, and then of course when the dust settled more, I looked up where a two-story apartment used to be and there was nothing but daylight, so I don't know how I didn't get crushed to death," said Hall.

The two suffered severe burns to their arms and legs. It's been a grueling recovery process in the hospital and going through physical therapy.

"There were days, I can be honest with you, that death would have been easy," added Gadomski.

"Had no intentions of coming back," said Hall.

But their passion to serve motivated them on the days it seemed impossible to return to work .

"There's a lot of people out there that give up and we're not quitters and I was going to fight to get back no matter what," added Gadomski.

"I still feel like I got something to offer and get on that fire engine and drive," said Hall.

They're having the courage to rejoin this brotherhood to save lives.

A third firefighter, Pauline Perez is still at home recovering. She suffered third degree burns to her hands and still has multiple surgeries pending over the next couple months.