DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on April 14, 2022.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. from 6415 Melody Lane.

When units arrived, they saw heavy smoke pouring from the building's roof.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.