Dallas detectives searching for man who stole $16K trailer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a $16,000 trailer on April 10.

The theft happened at 9:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Carr Street.

Police said the man, described as Latin with tattoos on his arms cut the lock on a gate to enter the property. But he then realized that he didn't have a hitch on his vehicle, so he left and returned 30 minutes later.

That's when he attached the blue T14-10 trailer to the rear of his vehicle and took off.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142/ jacquelyn.williams2@dallascityhall.com.