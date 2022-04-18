Watch CBS News

Dallas detectives searching for man who stole $16K trailer

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, March 18th, 2022 03:19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a $16,000 trailer on April 10.

thumbnail-dpd-blog-post-theft-suspect.jpg
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Detective J. Williams at 214.671.0142/ jacquelyn.williams2@dallascityhall.com.  Dallas Police Department

The theft happened at 9:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Carr Street.

Police said the man, described as Latin with tattoos on his arms cut the lock on a gate to enter the property. But he then realized that he didn't have a hitch on his vehicle, so he left and returned 30 minutes later. 

That's when he attached the blue T14-10 trailer to the rear of his vehicle and took off. 

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142/ jacquelyn.williams2@dallascityhall.com.  

First published on April 18, 2022 / 2:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.