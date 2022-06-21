Dallas detectives searching for hit-and-run suspect driving Chevrolet Equinox

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Unit in Dallas are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run suspect.

Do you recognize this man? Contact the Dallas Police Department if so. Dallas Police Department

Police said he was involved in a crash on April 29 and fled the scene. It happened on 300 East 8th Street and 200 North Patton Avenue.

The suspect is described as Latin and was driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox with the Texas license plate PMT4103.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man or has any information about the offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com.