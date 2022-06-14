Watch CBS News
Dallas detectives searching for bank robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. 

Police said on the morning of June 7, he robbed the First Convenience Bank located within the Kroger at Wynnewood Village.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Meagan Mulvihill at meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or 214-671-3705. 

