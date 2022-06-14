Dallas detectives searching for bank robbery suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
Police said on the morning of June 7, he robbed the First Convenience Bank located within the Kroger at Wynnewood Village.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Meagan Mulvihill at meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or 214-671-3705.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.