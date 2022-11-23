Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley works to tackle hunger this holiday season

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley is working with his new teammates to lend a helping hand during this holiday season.

Through his Tackle Tomorrow Foundation, Haley is distributing 2,500 meals between the six Dallas elementary schools he sponsors.

Charles Haley distributes free Thanksgiving meals. CBSDFW.com

With powerful partnerships with Kroger, Kendall Jackson Wines, the Dallas Police Department, and Acme Brick Company, Haley's mission to end hunger is more impactful than his role as the defensive leader during the Cowboys dynasty of the 90s.

His organization plans to distribute as many as 3,500 additional meals during Christmas.

One of the most feared defenders in NFL history, Charles Haley has turned into an amazing offensive player, passing his many blessings onto others.