Dallas Cowboys fans confident team will bring home playoff win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excited fans have filled the tables around the big screen at Texas Live ahead of the Dallas Cowboys first road playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Cowboys are going against Tom Brady, and it's been decades since a playoff win on the road, some fans are convinced the team is getting help from above.

"I got, it got...I was promised, and told, from the football gods...this is our year," Cowboys fan Joe Walker said.

He's confident they'll take home a win, and so are fans who are at the game in Florida.

In fact, no team had more fans in the stands this year than the Cowboys. And checking ticket resellers, fans can still get through the gate for a little under $250.

"Cowboys baby, all day," another fan said. "Cowboys gonna win. I mean, we just gotta play smart football and not turn the ball over."

Kickoff begins at 7:15 p.m.