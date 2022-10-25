Dallas Cowboys acquire defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL's best units, the team confirmed on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Cowboys have acquired Hankins in exchange for draft compensation, the team said.

Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.

The 30-year-old Hankins was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2013. He didn't get a second contract there, spending 2017 with Indianapolis before joining the Raiders.

The Cowboys lead the NFL with 29 sacks and had a season-high five takeaways in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit, pushing that total to 12.

The closest thing to a weakness for the Dallas defense has been against the run. The Cowboys are ranked sixth overall, but 20th in run defense.

Hankins has 366 total tackles with 36 tackles for loss over 10 seasons.