Dallas County reports first heat-related death this summer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first heat-related death in Dallas County this summer.

According to DCHHS, the patient was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

North Texas has seen record heat this summer and little rain. DCHHS recommends the following to protect yourself in the Texas heat: