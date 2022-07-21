Watch CBS News
Dallas County reports first heat-related death this summer

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first heat-related death in Dallas County this summer. 

According to DCHHS, the patient was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

North Texas has seen record heat this summer and little rain. DCHHS recommends the following to protect yourself in the Texas heat:

  • Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. 
  • Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover.
  • Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.
  • Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

