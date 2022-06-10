Dallas County Heath summer heat help goes beyond box fans

Dallas County Health offers help for lower income families to beat the heat

Dallas County Health offers help for lower income families to beat the heat

Dallas County Health offers help for lower income families to beat the heat

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Triple digit, dangerous heat is something that longtime Texans have come to expect, along with the struggles of many in our community to survive it.

"With the sun shining directly through that window, it stays pretty warm in here," explains Reginald Lee of Dallas, as work crews around him hammer and saw.

Confined to a wheelchair, Lee says he does the best he can to stay cool with a box fan.

But thanks to support from a couple of programs offered by Dallas County Health and Human Services, the situation is about to get much, much better.

"Insulation. New unit. New condenser," shares Lee. "We've had problems with leaks upstairs coming through the ceiling through the A/C unit. They're sealing all that up and fixing that."

It's all part of Dallas County's effort to provide more permanent solutions to help the vulnerable survive the summer heat.

"We have two different programs," explains Christian Grisales, spokesperson for DCHHS.

"One we call the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, which provides A/C window units and also pays for past due electric bills. The other one, the Weatherization Assistance Program, is the one that's taking place here right now. We come in, we do home repairs, we fix anything that's broken."

The programs are an example of Dallas County's efforts to expand summer heat support beyond box fans. The weatherization programs help vulnerable families better afford to run those new A/C units.

"This resident there, the A/C wasn't working, but he had it running constantly 24 hours [a day]," explains Grisales.

Eligible residents are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to the low income, elderly, disabled and families with young children. Landlords can also apply on behalf of tenants, provided income requirements are met.

"Lower bills and better air," says Lee with a relieved sigh. "It's right on time."