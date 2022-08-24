Dallas County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health & Human Services has expanded the eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

On Aug. 23, DCHHS added the following eligibility requirements:

Men (cisgender and transgender) and transwomen who have sex with men who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the past 14 days.

Persons 18 years of age or older who were diagnosed with HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months or are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

There are 444 cases of monkeypox in Dallas County - four female and 440 male, according to DCHHS. Monkeypox was declared a health emergency on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 18, DCHHS began staging a drive-thru monkeypox vaccination clinic outside its offices. You can call DCHHS to make an appointment, at 214-819-2000.

It's recommended you go through your private insurance for monkeypox testing. Parkland Hospital and Prism Health are also offering testing.